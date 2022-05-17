Does inflation have you worried about retirement? Here's what experts say to do

Geber86 | E+ | Getty Images

Keep contributing

If you aren't experiencing a reduction in income, continue to contribute to your retirement plan, said CFP Marguerita Cheng, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "With your employer-sponsored plan, you are taking advantage of dollar-cost averaging," she said. That means you are investing your money in equal portions at regular intervals, no matter how the market is doing. In essence, it reduces risk but may not generate returns as well as lump sum investing.

If you are over age 50 and can take advantage of a Roth 401(k), Roth 403(b) or Roth TSP (thrift-savings plan), consider directing catch-up contributions into the account. For 2022, that is a maximum of $6,500. You pay tax on contributions, so you don't have to pay when you withdraw the money. "Tax diversification is important," said Cheng, a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. "Building a bucket of tax-free income in retirement is definitely something to consider."

Hold onto some cash

It's important to have cash reserves in the event of an emergency. By having a savings account separate from your investments, you don't have to tap into any equities or other assets if you need money.

Check your emotions

It's easy to get caught up in the drama of a volatile market and make emotional decisions that could potentially impact your retirement savings. Yet, it is best to check emotions at the door. If you are worried about your ability to do so, consider asset-allocation funds or target-date funds, Cheng said. Target-date funds essentially put your savings on autopilot, set to adjust based on your targeted retirement date. An asset-allocation fund has a diversified portfolio across different asset classes.

Be diversified

