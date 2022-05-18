5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Stock futures fall as inflation claims another retailer

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 17, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. Target is the one getting slammed Wednesday on a big earnings miss

Employees assist customers at the checkout area of a supermarket on May 11, 2022 in New York City. Liao Pan | China News Service | Getty Images

Target's premarket stock plunge came after the retailer Wednesday morning reported adjusted first-quarter earnings that fell well short of estimates. The company's profit was hampered by pricey freight costs, higher markdowns and lower-than-expected sales of discretionary items from TVs to bicycles. Like Walmart on Tuesday, which also cited inflationary and higher inventory pressures, Target's revenue exceeded estimates. Target reiterated its sales forecast, which calls for mid single-digit growth on a percentage basis this year and beyond.

3. Lowe's is also under pressure after weaker-than-expected sales

Pallets of garden supplies sit stacked in the parking lot of a Lowe's store in San Bruno, California. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Unlike Home Depot's strong quarter and guidance a day earlier, rival Lowe's on Wednesday morning delivered first-quarter revenue that missed expectations. Lowe's shares dropped 4% in the premarket. The company saw cooler spring weather hurt demand for supplies for outdoor do-it-yourself projects. Home Depot held up as pro sales outpaced DIY. Lowe's, which gets about 75% to 80% of its total sales from DIY customers, did beat on earnings. The company reiterated its full-year outlook for sales between $97 billion and $99 billion.

4. Slowing housing data out as Fed chief Powell talks tough on rates

Lumber at the site of a house under construction in the Cielo at Sand Creek by Century Communities housing development in Antioch, California, U.S., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The government's April housing starts and building permits report showed a decline in building activity. Housing starts last month came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.72 million. That was below estimates. Building permits in April matched expectations of a 1.82 million annual rate. Weekly mortgage demand from homebuyers tumbles 12%, as higher rates took their toll. It was the first weekly drop in about a month. Inflation isn't helping consumers feel particularly flush either. Refinance applications continued their slide, down 10% for the week. After the data, the 10-year Treasury yield rose Wednesday, right around 3%. The continued strength in the benchmark yield can be attributed to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In a Wall Street Journal interview Tuesday, Powell said the central bank won't hesitate to keep hiking interest rates until inflation comes down.

5. JPMorgan investors send CEO Jamie Dimon a message about pay

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 23, 2021. Brian Snyder | Reuters