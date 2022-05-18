India isn't the only one banning food exports. These countries are doing the same

India has banned wheat exports as the price of grain surged this year due in part to the Russia-Ukraine war. T. Narayan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

India has banned wheat exports, becoming the latest country to do so as the price of grain surged this year due in part to the Russia-Ukraine war. The war has triggered a huge spike in wheat prices, with Russia and Ukraine among the biggest exporters of the commodity. Both countries account for 29% of global wheat exports, according to the World Bank. Wheat prices soared around 6% on Monday after India's weekend announcement. "With food prices already high due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions and drought-reduced yields last year, Russia's invasion came at a bad time for global food markets," said the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), a Washington D.C.-based think tank, in an April note.

Russia and Ukraine are among the top five global exporters for many important cereals and oilseeds, such as barley, sunflowers and sunflower oil, as well as maize, according to PIIE. India is not alone. In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Serbia have also banned wheat exports.

Inflation and food security fears

And it's not just wheat. Many countries have also implemented a ban on other food exports as global inflation soared as a result of the Ukraine crisis. Prices have soared for a wide variety of other food products, contributing to rising inflation worldwide. Some of these products include sunflower oil, palm oil, fertilizers and grains. Other than rising food prices, supply of many food products are also uncertain.

As the war continues, there is a growing likelihood that food shortages, particularly of grains and vegetable oils, will become acute... Peterson Institute for International Economics

Ukraine has not been able to export grains, fertilizers and vegetable oil, while the conflict is also destroying crop fields and preventing a normal planting season. The government has also accused Russia of stealing several hundred thousand metric tons of grain and reselling them. Russia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. "As the war continues, there is a growing likelihood that food shortages, particularly of grains and vegetable oils, will become acute, leading more countries to turn to restrictions on trade," wrote PIIE analysts Joseph Glauber, David Laborde and Abdullah Mamun. Over the weekend, the Group of 7 industrialized nations issued a warning about the risk of a world hunger crisis unless Russia lifts a blockade on Ukrainian grain that's currently stuck at Ukrainian ports, according to the Financial Times.

Countries banning food exports

Here's a list of countries that have banned food exports in the months after the Russia-Ukraine war started, according to a live tracker developed by the PIIE.

List of countries with bans on food exports Country Type of food product Ban end date Argentina Soybean oil, soybean meal, Dec 31, 2023 Algeria Pasta, wheat derivatives, vegetable oil, sugar Dec 31, 2022 Egypt Vegetable oil, maize June 12, 2022 Wheat, flour, oils, lentils, pasta, beans June 10, 2022 India Wheat Dec 31, 2022 Indonesia Palm oil, palm kernel oil Dec 31, 2022 Iran Potatoes, eggplant, tomatoes, onion Dec 31, 2022 Kazakhstan Wheat, wheat flour June 15, 2022 Kosovo Wheat, corn, flour, vegetable oil, salt, sugar, Dec 31, 2022 Turkey Beef, mutton, goat meat, butter, cooking oils Dec 31, 2022 Ukraine Wheat, oats, millet, sugar Dec 31, 2022 Russia Sugar, sunflower seeds Aug 31, 2022 Wheat, meslin, rye, barley, maize June 30, 2022 Serbia Wheat, corn, flour, oil Dec 31, 2022 Tunisia Fruits, vegetables Dec 31, 2022

Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics