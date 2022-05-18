EV battery costs could spike 22% by 2026 as raw material shortages drag on

Attendees look at the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Washington Auto Show in Washington on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The cost to produce electric vehicles is primed to surge over the next four years, according to a new report, the result of scarcity in key raw materials needed to make EV battery cells.

"The tsunami of demand is coming," said Sam Jaffe, vice president of battery solutions for E Source, a research firm in Boulder, Colorado. "I don't think the battery industry is ready for it."

The price of EV battery cells has declined in recent years as production rose around the world. Battery cells currently cost $128 per kilowatt-hour on average, and by next year could cost around $110 per kilowatt-hour, E Source estimates.

But the declines won't last much beyond that: E Source estimates battery cell prices will surge 22% from 2023 through 2026, peaking at $138 per kilowatt-hour, before they resume a steady decline through 2031— possibly to as low as $90 per kilowatt-hour.

The projected spike is the result of growing demand for key raw materials, like lithium, needed to make tens of millions of battery cells, Jaffe said.

"There is a literal shortage of lithium, and there's going to be an even sharper shortage of lithium. You cannot make the batteries if you don't mine the lithium," he said.