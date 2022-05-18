Congress seeks ways to reduce Social Security customer service delays

Many people who have dialed the Social Security Administration's toll-free number during the Covid-19 pandemic have faced long wait times.

In an effort to alleviate the customer service issues, Congress this week held a hearing to identify ways in fix the problems.

The issues are something leaders on both sides of the aisle are hearing from constituents about regularly, according to Tuesday's testimony on Capitol Hill.

"In my home district in Oklahoma, seniors are completely unable to reach the Social Security Administration by phone," said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

"As a result, my elderly constituents end up calling my staff after many failed attempts to call the office at the Social Security Administration," he said. "By extension, we have become the Social Security Administration call center."

The SSA failed to provide adequate customer service even before the pandemic due to the fact that its budget has not kept pace with inflation, according to Rep. John Larson, D-Conn. He serves as chair of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security.

Wait times to receive an answer on Social Security's toll-free number have increased over the years, even prior to the pandemic. In 2010, the average wait time was around three minutes. That increased to average wait times of 20 minutes in 2019, 16 minutes in 2020 and 13 minutes in 2021.

Since 2010, the federal agency's budget has fallen 14%, adjusted for inflation, while it has 13% fewer employees, he said.

The agency also closed 67 field offices, cut its hours at existing offices and postponed updates to its technology and phone systems.

Yet since 2010, the number of beneficiaries participating in the program has jumped by 21% to 65 million, from 54 million .

Social Security's customer service delays can have serious consequences.

Between fiscal years 2008 and 2019, more than 109,000 applicants for disability benefits died while waiting for appeals, according to the Government Accountability Office.

"Thousands more have died waiting for their decisions since then," said Rebecca Vallas, senior fellow at the Century Foundation.