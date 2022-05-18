Turkey will eventually relent on Finland and Sweden joining NATO, says former Finnish PM

Finland's former prime minister is confident that Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO will be diplomatically "sorted out." "I'm sure this will get ironed out," Alexander Stubb told CNBC's Capital Connection on Wednesday, adding that both Finland and Sweden have been "avid supporters" of Turkey's bid to join the European Union. "I imagine that there'll be some backroom diplomacy in the next few days ... just from my experience, these types of things get sorted out," he said. All member states have to agree before new members can join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opposed the membership of Sweden and Finland, citing concerns over the two nations' support to separatist Kurdish organizations inside Turkey. Turkey refers to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as "terrorists."

A Ukrainian soldier clears debris from a car after a recent bombing in Bakhmut in Ukraine Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The two Nordic nations formally applied to join the 30-member-strong NATO on Wednesday, a significant change in their security stance as a direct result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. Both Sweden and Finland have had a long modern history of military nonalignment since the end of the Second World War and through the Cold War between the West and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Leaders of both countries will be traveling to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards In 1990, the year after the Berlin Wall fell, Russia dominated the Soviet Union and six allied Warsaw Pact countries. Bryn Bache | CNBC

Stubb pointed out that it was during Finland's EU presidency in 1999 that negotiations for Turkey's accession to the EU accession were opened. "That was a historic moment. And I'm sure that President Erdogan will remember that," he said.

Russia's 'moderate' reaction

Stubb — who is now professor and director Professor of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Finland — described the Russian reaction to the proposal as "quite moderate." "I think the reason is quite clear. Russia has not seen Finnish accession to NATO as a military threat or security threat," he said.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards As of 2022, NATO has expanded to let in three former Soviet states and all of the former Warsaw Pact countries. Bryn Bache | CNBC

"Iceland, Norway and Denmark, three Nordic states, have been members of the alliance since 1949. So the [Russian] reaction was moderate and will continue to be moderate. We do not join NATO against anyone, we join it for ourselves. For us, foreign security policy is not a zero-sum game," he added. The former Finnish prime minister went on to describe reliance on Russian energy as a European strategic mistake.

The stakes are too high. I just don't see an end to it. This is going to be a conflict that lasts for quite a long time. Alexander Stubb former prime minister of Finland

"The idea was that if you integrate, if you cooperate, if you create a class dependency, you actually get closer." "[But] now, we've actually seen that energy can be used as a weapon," he said, adding that he was surprised by the speed, unity and efficiency of the EU's sanctions against Russia.

Russian embargos