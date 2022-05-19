'A dereliction of duty:' U.S. lawmakers grill FDA commissioner over baby formula shortage 

Robert Califf testifies during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the nomination to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday grilled Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf about a nationwide baby formula shortage that's left parents across America scrambling to feed their children, calling the agency's response a "dereliction of duty."

"The shortage was caused in large part by the lack of action by the FDA and by corporate greed and consolidation," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Califf is the first FDA official to testify before Congress on the shortage, which has sown fear and frustration among parents across the U.S. and prompted lawmakers from both parties to demand answers.

Lawmakers specifically pointed to the closure of an Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, a key infant formula factory that has been linked to the shortage. They also criticized the FDA for failing to promptly investigate a whistleblower complaint sent in October that accused the company of numerous safety violations at the facility, including falsifying records and failing to properly test baby formula before releasing it.

The FDA closed the plant in February — after four infants who drank formula produced there contracted bacterial infections, two of whom died.

The U.S. produces 98% of the baby formula American parents buy. Four manufacturers – Abbott, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo – dominate the market. When one plant goes offline, the supply chain is easily disrupted.

DeLauro, chair of the subcommittee, condemned the FDA's delayed response, noting that the agency only began inspecting the Abbott facility several months after the first case of bacterial infection was reported in September.

"We need to get to the bottom of FDA slow response, which contributed to product staying on the shelf and in the homes of families the country over, potentially putting babies at risk and forcing parents to play a game of Russian Roulette that they did not know they would be playing," DeLaura said in her opening statement.

Califf acknowledged the frustrations of parents across the U.S. due to the shortage. But he said the issue existed even before the controversy with Abbott, noting that the Covid pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and labor supply issues have all impacted the infant formula supply chain.