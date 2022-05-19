Boeing is trying again to launch its Starliner capsule to the space station — here's what's at stake

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen as it is rolled out to the launchpad for the OFT-2 mission scheduled to lift off on May 19, 2022.

Boeing is set to make another attempt to reach the International Space Station with its Starliner capsule Thursday, nearly two and a half years after the company's first mission fell short.

Boeing has been developing its Starliner spacecraft under NASA's Commercial Crew program, having won nearly $5 billion in contracts to build the capsule. The company competes under the program against Elon Musk's SpaceX, which completed development of its Crew Dragon spacecraft and is now on its fourth operational human spaceflight for NASA.

Boeing's development of Starliner has run into several obstacles over the past three years.

Its first uncrewed mission in December 2019, called the Orbital Flight Test (OFT), ended prematurely after a software malfunction saw the capsule end up in the wrong orbit. NASA noted earlier this year, after an investigation into the issue, that Boeing's software development "was an area where we may have not had quite as much insight and oversight as we should have had."

Boeing attempted to launch the second orbital flight test, or OFT-2, in August, but the company discovered a propulsion valve problem while the spacecraft was still on the ground. Thirteen of the 24 oxidizer valves that control Starliner's movement in space got stuck after launch-site humidity caused corrosion, and the spacecraft's service module was replaced.

Boeing has now applied a sealant to the valves and is scheduled to make another attempt at launching OFT-2 on Thursday at 6:54 p.m. ET.

An Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance will carry Starliner to orbit, when it will begin a 24-hour trip before docking with the ISS. The mission is expected to last a few days in total before the capsule returns to Earth.

The U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast conditions to be likely clear for launch, with the potential for disruption from scattered thunderstorms around Florida's Cape Canaveral. A back-up launch time is scheduled for Friday, although the weather forecast deteriorates significantly then.