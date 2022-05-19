Two maps show NATO's growth — and Russia's growing isolation — since 1990

A Swedish soldier takes part in exercises on May 17, 2022. Her country, along with Finland, now wants to join NATO.

Russia has become increasingly isolated from the rest of Europe over the last 30 years, and maps of the continent illustrate just how drastic the change has been.

Finland and Sweden this week announced their intention to join the NATO military alliance, ending a decades-long history of military neutrality for both countries. Their plans came about after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February — allegedly to stop it from joining NATO.

Russia first attacked Ukraine in 2014, after a civilian uprising ejected a pro-Russia leader from the country. Ukraine sought military training and assistance from Western countries afterward but had not been admitted to NATO.

Countries in NATO are bound by treaty to defend each other. Like Ukraine, Finland shares a long border with Russia.