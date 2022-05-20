Asia-Pacific markets trade higher; China to announce its benchmark lending rate

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific markets gained on Friday as a volatile trading week comes to a close and investors watch for the release of China's benchmark lending rate.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41% in early trade, while the Topix advanced 0.23%.

Japan's core consumer prices, which include energy costs but not fresh food, rose 2.1% in April compared to a year earlier, in line with economists' estimates, Reuters reported.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was 0.74% higher.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained around 1%, and the Kosdaq climbed 0.91%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.46%.