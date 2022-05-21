CNBC Pro

Stocks keep hitting new lows. Here's how to protect your portfolio and generate some returns

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese are the cheapest stocks in the S&P 500 that could be buying opportunities
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProHere are the ETFs that are working during this brutal year
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProRetail stocks slide after Target, Walmart’s dire results. Here’s where to find the good buys
Jesse Pound
Read More