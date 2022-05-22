CNBC Pro

The grand 'work from anywhere' experiment got a few things wrong. Here's how companies are fixing it.

thumbnail
Christina Cheddar Berk@ccheddarberk
WATCH LIVE

More In Deep Dives

CNBC ProLithium's vital role in the energy transition sends prices to record highs. How to play it
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThe economic outlook may not be as bad as the market fears. Here's where investors should be looking
Jeff Cox
CNBC ProThe great American consumer is navigating inflation and just may save the economy from a recession
Christina Cheddar Berk
Read More