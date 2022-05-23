Credit Suisse chairman denies reports of talks to replace CEO Gottstein

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann has denied reports that talks have taken place to explore replacing CEO Thomas Gottstein.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month, citing sources close to the matter, that the Credit Suisse board had held early stage talks on potentially replacing Gottstein at the helm of the embattled Swiss lender, after a string of scandals and mishaps in recent years.

Asked directly about the reporting, Lehmann said: "They didn't speak to me and I know that has not taken place, so it is wrong."

Credit Suisse's ninth-largest shareholder, Artisan Partners, has also called for the company to appoint a new CEO, Reuters reported last week.

However, speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, Lehmann said he fully backs Gottstein "because he is good."