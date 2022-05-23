Photos: Bangladesh and India endure catastrophic floods

Vehicles stuck in the floodwater in Sylhet, Bangladesh, May 17, 2022. Many roads have been submerged due to continuous high rains for several days.

Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks, as extreme weather events fueled by climate change become more frequent and intense across South Asia.

Flood waters have submerged villages in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam and have impacted roughly two million people in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh. The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and cut off access to drinking water and electricity for some people, according to local news reports.

Scientists say that extreme rainfall events in low-lying nations like India and Bangladesh are on the rise, driven by global warming and changes in the timing of the monsoons.

The rains come as India also grapples with a record-breaking heat wave that's forced millions of people to change how they work and live. The heat was made over 100 times more likely because of climate change, according to an analysis published last week.