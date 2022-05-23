CNBC Pro

Analysts predict tech's next move — and name the stocks to play it

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
WATCH LIVE
A woman walks in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 13, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Three analysts share their outlook for tech, with one saying it's ready for a hard rally, and another naming some "very interesting" stocks in the sector.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese resilient stocks are fighting through the market turmoil and analysts love them
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Salesforce, Costco, Block & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProSalesforce is too cheap to ignore despite possible slower growth, JPMorgan says
Jesse Pound
Read More