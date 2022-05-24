There's a 50% to 60% chance of a mild recession next year, former Fed vice chair says

Many Americans are worried that the U.S. economy is on feeble footing.

As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat the highest inflation in 40 years, tipping the U.S. into a recession is becoming an increasing concern.

Still, it's not likely that the U.S. economy will stop growing this year, former Federal Reserve vice chair Alan Blinder told CNBC's Becky Quick during Monday's "CNBC Special: Inflation and Your Stocks."

More from Invest in You:

How to calculate your own personal inflation rate

Half of Americans say inflation may hurt financial goals

How to know if an adjustable rate mortgage is right

"A recession is pretty likely," Blinder said. However, he added that he foresees any downturn coming next year, as opposed to later in 2022, and that a recession is not an absolute certainty.

"I don't mean 89% probability, but maybe 50 to 60% probability," he said, adding that if there is indeed a recession, he thinks it will be a mild one.

Recession watch

A recession is a period when the economy shrinks instead of grows.

After the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy contracted due to shutdowns and mass layoffs and fell into a recession. Just a few months later, however, as vaccines rolled out and Americans could go back to work and play, the economy rapidly began to recover.