Russia strikes multiple towns in Donbas region, Ukraine says; Russian-occupied Kherson will now accept rubles

Russia has increased the intensity of its operations in the Donbas as it seeks to encircle Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update Tuesday.

"At present the northern and southern axes of this operation are separated by approximately 25 km of Ukrainian-held territory," the ministry noted.

While there has been strong Ukrainian resistance with forces occupying well dug-in defensive positions, Russia has, however, achieved some localized successes, due in part to concentrating artillery units, the U.K. noted.

Capturing what the British military called the "Severodonetsk pocket" (area) matters a lot to Russia, because "it would see the whole of Luhansk Oblast placed under Russian occupation."

Nonetheless, while currently Russia's main effort, this operation is only one part of Russia's campaign to seize the Donbas.

"If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties," the ministry noted.

— Holly Ellyatt