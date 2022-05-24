CNBC Pro

Snowflake is cheap at these levels and can go up 84%, Rosenblatt Securities says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProAtlantic Equities downgrades Roblox, says user engagement is softening on gaming platform
Sarah Min44 min ago
CNBC ProCard issuer Marqeta is a buy and can go up 54% from here, Morgan Stanley says
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProDoorDash can jump 32% given its market leadership in food delivery, Bernstein says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More