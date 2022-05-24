Still missing your tax refund? You'll soon receive 5% interest — but it’s taxable

Bill Oxford | E+ | Getty Images

Checking delayed refunds

The easiest way to check the status of a refund is through the "Where's My Refund?" online tool or by using the IRS2Go app. The portal shows three steps: return receipt, refund approval and if the refund was sent, with an estimated deposit date. Recently, the IRS updated the portal to include 2019 and 2020 returns, said Phyllis Jo Kubey, a New York-based enrolled agent and president of the New York State Society of Enrolled Agents. "Before this upgrade, the online refund inquiry only covered current-year refunds, meaning that anyone inquiring about a prior-year refund had to call the IRS," she said. High call volumes have been an ongoing issue with many taxpayers struggling to reach IRS agents. During the first half of 2021, there were fewer than 15,000 employees to handle over 240 million calls — one agent for every 16,000 calls, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate. "I hope this is the beginning of more enhancements to the IRS online refund inquiry tools, and I look forward to seeing more improvements," Kubey said.

IRS backlog