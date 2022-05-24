That vacation rental listing could be a scam. These are the warning signs to look out for

Ozgurcankaya | E+ | Getty Images

Biggest warning sign

The biggest red flag that a listing is a scam is when you are asked to leave a listing platform such as Vrbo or Airbnb in order to provide a payment, Couch-Friedman said. A fake real estate owner will ask a consumer to send $500, for example, via an online payment platform such as Zelle. Those transfers are instant and cannot be reversed, Couch-Friedman said.

"The best payment method for any kind of vacation rental would be credit cards, because then you have [the] protection of the Fair Credit Billing Act," Couch-Friedman said. "If you are scammed, your credit card company can get your money back." So, remember to book a listing you found on a well-known website on that website only. "As long as you stay within the platform from start to finish, from payment to deposit, it's very difficult to become scammed," Couch-Friedman said.

More red flags

Also, be on the lookout for fake listings. These will often appear as new posts with no reviews, Couch-Friedman said. In her notice, James also warned consumers to look out for fake reviews, such as more than one review repeating the same phrases. The listing may also have grainy photos. By taking a screen shot of the photos and doing a search on Google Images, you can find out if it exists elsewhere. If the image shows up for another listing in a different location, or in an unrelated context, such as a furniture advertisement, then it's a scam, Couch-Friedman said.