U.S. Navy climate plan calls to curb emissions, electrify vehicle fleet

U.S. Navy sailors operate onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Adriatic Sea, off Split, Croatia February 14, 2022.

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday unveiled a climate action plan focused on installing cybersecure microgrids, boosting its supply of lithium batteries, and slashing the service's planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

The Navy's strategy, a response to President Joe Biden's executive order calling on federal agencies to develop plans to adapt to climate change, directs the service to achieve a 65% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The plan comes after the U.S. Army in February unveiled its first climate strategy, which mostly focused on protecting and training soldiers amid worsening climate disasters such as floods and heat waves.

The Department of Defense warned last year that climate change poses a critical threat to U.S. military operations, and that more frequent and intense extreme weather events has already cost the department billions of dollars.

For instance, a Defense Department review last month discovered that the Marine Corps training grounds on Parris Island in South Carolina is particularly vulnerable to flooding, coastal erosion and other impacts of climate change. Scientists forecast that most of the island will be inundated by high tides by 2099.

"Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time, exacerbating other national security concerns and posing serious readiness challenges," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in a statement.