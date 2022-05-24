Chinese buyers not living in lockdown shake off electric car price hikes, Xpeng says

Guangzhou-based Xpeng is one of several Chinese electric car companies that's started to expand overseas.

BEIJING — In a sign Chinese drivers are still willing to buy electric, start-up Xpeng said that demand for its cars has shaken off the impact of price hikes.

From Nio to Tesla, electric car companies in China have raised prices in the last few months, citing the impact of rising commodities costs such as those for battery components.

After hiking prices by a few thousand U.S. dollars in March, Xpeng has seen a recovery in demand in regions not affected by the latest Covid lockdowns in China, Brian Gu, vice chairman and president, said Tuesday in an exclusive interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

With that ability to pass on rising raw materials costs to consumers, Gu said the company can then "continue our innovation and investments."

Last week, Nio CEO William Li told CNBC his company's biggest problem was supply chain disruptions, not demand for electric cars in China.

Passenger car sales fell by 35.5% year-on-year in April, but new energy vehicles — which include battery-powered electric cars — saw sales surge by 78.4%, according to the China Passenger Car Association.