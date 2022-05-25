Biden moves to protect major Alaska watershed from mining

The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to ban the disposal of mining waste in Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed, potentially halting the controversial Pebble Mine project that's been disputed for more than a decade.

If finalized, the proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency would protect one of the world's largest salmon fisheries and block a plan to mine in the southern Alaska watershed for copper, gold and other metals.

The EPA's action to end a years-long battle between Alaska Natives and the mining industry is part of President Joe Biden's broader goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and waters by 2030, as well as restore biodiversity and protect wilderness from climate change.

The Bristol Bay watershed has supported critical wildlife and a $2 billion commercial fishing industry that has long sustained Alaska Native communities and attracted travelers to the region.

EPA officials, citing the Clean Water Act of 1972, found that waste associated with the mining plan could result in "unacceptable adverse effects" on the watershed's fishery, including the permanent destruction of 8.5 miles of streams that would displace or kill the salmon.