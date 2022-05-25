CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley reveals the two chip stocks it says will dominate over the next decade

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
Semiconductors are seen on a circuit board.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A massive sell-off in semiconductor stocks this year has created an opportunity to buy the dip, Morgan Stanley says, naming the two global chipmakers it expects to dominate.

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO11:33
CNBC ProSnap, Costco, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 24
Alison Conklin3 hours ago
CNBC ProBond market counting on the Fed to do less when it comes to interest rate hikes
Patti Domm3 hours ago
CNBC ProThese stocks are down more than 25% this year, but insiders are buying more
Jesse Pound
Read More