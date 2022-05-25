UK investigation into Covid lockdown parties says senior leadership 'must bear responsibility'

LONDON — A highly anticipated investigation into numerous Covid-19 lockdown-breaking parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and residence has been released, intensifying pressure on the embattled Conservative Party leader.

The comprehensive report from senior civil servant Sue Gray found that many of the gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid lockdowns over the last two years should not have been allowed to happen.

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," the report said.

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."

Gray's report reaffirmed the findings in her initial, redacted report from late January, which sharply criticized government leadership.

"Whatever the initial intent, what took place at many of these gatherings and the way in which they developed was not in line with Covid guidance at the time," the report said.

"Even allowing for the extraordinary pressures officials and advisers were under, the factual findings of this report illustrate some attitudes and behaviours inconsistent with that guidance."

Gray had launched an inquiry following media reports of gatherings and alleged parties in government buildings during Covid lockdowns over a 20-month period.

A full version of the report had been delayed due to a separate police inquiry. The Metropolitan Police's investigation resulted in 126 fines to 83 people, including Johnson, his partner Carrie Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Johnson is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons later in the day.