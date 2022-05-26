Ron Insana: The Federal Reserve may have already done enough to cool the economy

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2022. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Has the Federal Reserve effectively finished its tightening cycle even as central bank officials, most economists and some high-profile Wall Street commentators simply don't realize it yet? There are anecdotal and statistical data which show that the recent rate hikes by the central bank and the end of quantitative easing are already slowing the economy and, quite possibly, dampening persistent inflationary pressures. The Fed is scheduled to begin quantitative tightening in June, but one wonders whether shrinking the central bank's balance sheet will be necessary now that the economy appears to be rolling over with just a modest push by policymakers. As I once mentioned before, there is no lag between the implementation of Fed policy changes and the effects in the real economy. That fact is playing out in real time today.

Potential signs of cooling emerge

Fiscal stimulus drains away