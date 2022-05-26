Watch live: Blinken to say China is a serious long-term challenge, but the U.S. does not want a new Cold War

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh if you do not see a player above at that time.]

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday is set to describe China as the "most serious long-term challenge to the international order," even as the world grapples with Russia's war in Ukraine.

"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order – and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it," Blinken is expected to say in a speech at George Washington University, according to excerpts released by the State Department.

"Beijing's vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years," Blinken is set to say.

The speech which will outline the Biden administration's policy toward China comes as the U.S. warns Beijing to not help Moscow blunt global sanctions for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. It also follows a Biden administration effort to walk back his comment that the U.S. was willing to use its military to defend Taiwan, which angered Beijing.