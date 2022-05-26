Biden to travel to Uvalde to mourn victims of Texas school shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House as first lady Jill Biden looks on concerning the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on May 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to console the families of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting, when a lone gunman shot 19 children and two teachers to death at an elementary school.

In a brief statement, the White House said that the president and first lady Jill Biden "will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters shortly after the travel announcement that Biden is scheduled to meet with religious and community leaders, and mourn with the families whose children were killed.

Hours after the shooting on Tuesday, Biden addressed the nation and implored Democrats and Republicans to pass tighter gun control laws.

"We as a nation have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby. When in God's name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?" Biden asked at the time.

At the time, the Uvalde massacre marked the second mass shooting to rock the U.S. in 10 days after another teenage gunman killed 10 patrons in a racially motivated rampage at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York on May 14.

Leading congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, say the latest mass shootings again demonstrate that gun-safety regulations are needed to quell gun-related and racially motivated violence.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.