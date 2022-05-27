CNBC Pro

JPMorgan sees upside for bitcoin after recent washout

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman names its top tech giants to weather volatility — and gives one upside of nearly 140%
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO11:28
CNBC ProTwitter, NVIDIA, and Broadcom are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 26
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProEarnings reports are causing big moves for stocks. Here's a way to play them with options
Jesse Pound
Read More