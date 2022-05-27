A market bottom is an elusive target. These are the moves Merrill advises clients make now

The market volatility that's gripped the markets for weeks has prompted some investors to ask, "Is this the bottom?"

But waiting for the market low may prove elusive.

"There's no 'the' bottom," said Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "We are in the midst of a bottoming process."

That may be resolved with time, Hyzy added.

Additionally, two catalysts may help turn investor sentiment for the better.

The first is inflation peaking. "We expect that to happen in the next couple of months," Hyzy said.

The other would be strong earnings heading into 2023.

"If those two things converge together, then investor psychology will improve in the next 12 months to 18 months," Hyzy said.

Inflation data released Friday pointed to potentially slower price increases, helping to send stocks higher midday and position the Dow Jones Industrial Average to possibly break an eight-week losing streak.