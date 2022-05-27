Rep. Madison Cawthorn discloses 2021 'Let's Go Brandon' cryptocurrency purchase days after ethics probe announced

Newly elected U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather by the White House ahead of Trump's speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Friday belatedly disclosed suspected cryptocurrency transactions that earlier this month led the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation into the North Carolina Republican's possible promotion of an asset he secretly owned.

Cawthorn, 26, revealed Friday that he bought between $100,000 and $250,000 worth of "Let's Go Brandon" cryptocurrency on Dec. 21. The transaction came eight days before he wrote a Dec. 29 Instagram post that said, "Tomorrow we go to the moon," in response to a photo of him posing with co-founders of the coin.

A day later, the dollar value of that crypto — which is named after a derogatory phrase about President Joe Biden — soared 75% on news of its sponsorship deal with a NASCAR driver.

The same filing Friday disclosed that the first-term congressman sold between $100,000 and $250,000 of the "Let's Go Brandon" coin on Dec. 31.

That sale potentially recouped at least what he had paid for the virtual currency before its dollar price exploded.

The value of the Let's Go Brandon coin collapsed in early January after NASCAR rejected its sponsorship deal with the driver Brandon Brown.