Russian forces advance in the east of Ukraine; Zelenskyy says Donbas situation ‘very difficult.’ Follow our live updates

Ukrainain forces may have to retreat from their last pocket in the Luhansk region to avoid being captured, according to the regional governor, as Russian troops advance in the east of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conceded the situation in Donbas is "very difficult."

The Donbas refers to two eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk — a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.

Russian forces have begun direct assaults on built-up areas of Severodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk Oblast and one of Russia's immediate tactical priorities.

The offensive come despite Russian forces not yet having fully encircled the city, according to The Institute for the Study of War. The U.S. think tank says Russian forces will likely struggle to take ground in Severodonetsk itself.