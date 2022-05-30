Asia-Pacific stocks rise ahead of major economic data this week

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as investors look ahead to major economic data releases later in the week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.21% in early trade as shares of robot maker Fanuc jumped more than 2%. The Topix index traded 1.01% higher.

The Kospi in South Korea also climbed 1.07%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.31% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded 0.28% higher.