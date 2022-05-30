Beijing, Shanghai start to reopen as Covid cases drop

After about two months of lockdown, Shanghai announced plans over the weekend to relax restrictions on business activity. Subway riders pictured here on May 28, 2022, ride on one of four lines in the city that have resumed operations.

BEIJING — Major Chinese cities Beijing and Shanghai began to relax Covid controls over the weekend as the local case count dropped.

Nationwide, the number of new cases with symptoms on the mainland fell to 20 on Sunday, down from 54 a day earlier. The capital city of Beijing reported eight new Covid cases for Sunday, while Shanghai recorded six.

The loosening of restrictions comes about two months after Shanghai, China's largest city, ordered people to stay in their apartments for mass virus testing. Beijing city had begun tightening Covid controls about a month ago, but only locked down some neighborhoods.

On Sunday, Shanghai authorities said businesses could start to reopen without having to apply for approval starting Wednesday. A shopping area called Xintiandi — including a local Shake Shack — was among those set to resume some offline operations Wednesday, according to state media.

The city also announced a raft of measures to support businesses, especially those that had minimal layoffs. To stimulate consumption, the city said it would give 10,000 yuan ($1,493) to any individual switching to a battery-powered car this year.

As of Sunday, Shanghai claimed that only 220,000 people remained subject to the most restrictive stay-home orders, and that more than 22 million were allowed to venture out into the community.