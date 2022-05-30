Asian Americans face longer periods of unemployment, other labor market challenges

Commuters arrive from Metro North Railroad trains in Grand Central Station in New York. Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

Asian American workers face the longest periods of joblessness and other labor challenges, despite having the lowest unemployment rate out of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. Economists say aggregated data and topline numbers fail to capture the complex and diverging labor market experiences of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. "Asian American workers' labor market statistics usually reflect healthier conditions than for the average worker," said Carmen Sanchez Cumming, a senior research assistant at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. "But there are also big, big disparities, and it has implications for how resources are distributed." In April, Asian workers in the U.S. had an unemployment rate of 3.1%, according to the Labor Department. That compares with the overall U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% and the white unemployment rate of 3.2%. (The Bureau of Labor Statistics does not report monthly metrics on Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander workers.) However, other labor market statistics suggest Asian Americans suffer from long-term joblessness more than other workers. The median duration of unemployment for Asian Americans was 21.9 weeks in 2021 — the longest period of any racial or ethnic group tracked by the BLS. Asian men in particular saw a median period of joblessness of 26.1 weeks.

Last month, Asian men saw an average unemployment period of 46.2 weeks and Asian women experienced joblessness on average for 33.9 weeks, a report from Equitable Growth found. "The longer a period of one's employment, the more difficult it is for a worker to become employed again, and then if they do, it's usually at a lower wage," said Sanchez Cumming, an author of the report. Transition rates — the likelihood of a worker moving from unemployment to reemployment — also show Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have a hard time getting reemployed once they became unemployed, according to an analysis from the Center for Economic and Policy Research. This longer-term unemployment outcome remains even when adjusting for factors like age and educational attainment. "Once you control for a bunch of demographic factors, and if you still see a lower transition rate for a certain group of workers, you will just attribute that to labor market stereotype or discrimination," said Julie Cai, an economist at CEPR. In the first quarter of 2022, AAPI women were the least likely to transition into a job after being unemployed when compared with AAPI men, Black, white and Hispanic workers, CEPR's research showed.

Month-to-month work transition rate of unemployed workers AAPI Women AAPI Men Black Hispanic White First half 2021 23.4 22.9 20.5 27.5 25.4 Second half 2021 22.4 22.2 23.6 31.4 29.2 First quarter 2022 24.5 31.7 24.3 35.2 30.5

