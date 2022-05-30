Here's what you need to know about reverse mortgages

William_potter | Istock | Getty Images

With the stock market getting volatile but the housing market still hot, reverse mortgages have become a more attractive tool for older Americans who need cash for retirement but want to stay in their homes. Home Equity Conversion Mortgage loan volume was up 26% in March, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported by service provider Reverse Market Insight. It dropped 3.8% in April but remained well above 6,000 loans for the month — above the average in the last few years. The economics of reverse mortgages are not as good as they used to be. In 2017, rule changes made by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers the HECM program, increased the mortgage insurance premium on the loans to 2%, from 0.5%, with the aim of reducing potential losses to taxpayers. That increased the upfront costs of reverse mortgages by $1,500 per $100,000 mortgage face value. The market conditions for reverse mortgages, however, are favorable.

"This is still a great opportunity to consider a reverse mortgage," said Wade Pfau, PhD, a principal and advisor with Tysons, Virginia-based McLean Asset Management. "There's been a big increase in housing prices, and interest rates are still low historically speaking." Reverse mortgages have developed a strong following in the financial planning profession, with advisors like Pfau recommending them as a potentially useful option in retirement distribution management. Home equity represents about 66% of the average retired American's wealth, so using it as a potential source of funds if you're strapped for cash makes sense — even if costs are higher now. "Research in the financial planning profession consistently shows that reverse mortgages can improve retirement planning outcomes," said Pfau, who has written a book about the products. "It helps to have another source of funds outside an investment portfolio that can provide a backstop for people."