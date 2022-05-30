EU set to discuss Russian oil embargo; Moscow says Ukraine's Donbas is an 'unconditional priority'

The EU will continue to work Monday toward an agreement to embargo Russian oil, after attempts to do so on Sunday failed.

The talks are largely held up by Hungary, a major user of Russian oil and whose leader Viktor Orban is on friendly terms with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Budapest over the weekend signaled support for a European Commission proposal that would apply sanctions only on Russian oil brought into the EU by tankers, which would allow landlocked energy importers Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to continue to receive their Russian oil via pipeline until alternative sources can be found. Talks were held up however by demands from Hungary for EU financing.

The proposed sanctions on oil imports would be part of the EU's sixth sanctions package on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in late February.

Roughly 36% of the EU's oil imports come from Russia. Energy prices, already high at the start of this year, have skyrocketed since Putin launched the war against Ukraine.

— Natasha Turak