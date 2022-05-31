EU secures compromise on Russian oil ban; Kremlin claims it now controls a third of key Donbas city

The European Union has agreed on a plan to block more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports as part of new punitive measures against the Kremlin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move would effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the bloc by the end of the year.

The EU has also agreed on sanctions to cut Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT messaging system and to ban three more state-owned broadcasters.

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed it now controls one-third of the city of Sievierodonetsk as the Kremlin's troops continue their offensive in the Donbas region.