CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley downgrades American Eagle, sees big discounts ahead for the retailer

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProDaiwa double upgrades Zoom, says market retreat presents a good entry point
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProInvestment banks pick their top stocks to buy in the 'beaten down' tech sector
Lucy Handley
CNBC Pro'Buy this dip': Wall Street banks name global stocks and sectors that could be near a bottom
Lucy Handley
Read More