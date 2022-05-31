Taco Bell locations are running out of Mexican Pizza less than two weeks after its return

Taco Bell is running out of its Mexican Pizza, less than two weeks after the chain brought back the menu item.

The chain owned by Yum Brands said in a statement that it's working with its restaurants and suppliers to get the item back on its menu permanently by the fall.

"We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients," the chain said on Twitter.

Taco Bell's take on pizza includes seasoned beef and refried beans between two shells with a pizza sauce, melted cheese and tomatoes. Vegetarians can ask for it without the beef.

Demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times higher than the last time it was on the menu back in November 2020, according to Taco Bell. The chain had cut Mexican Pizzas, pico de gallo and shredded chicken from its offerings as part of a push to simplify operations and focus on more popular items.

But after fans begged for Mexican Pizza to return, Taco Bell brought the item back on May 19. One restaurant in Roseville, California sold more than 1,000 in one day, the company said.

Taco Bell used its partnership with rapper Doja Cat to drum up excitement for the item's comeback. The chain had also planned to release a TikTok musical, starring both Doja Cat and country music legend Dolly Parton. The release of the musical has also been delayed.

Taco Bell isn't the only fast-food chain to face shortages of a menu item thanks to social media buzz. Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes sold out of its first nationwide chicken sandwich in August 2019, less than a month after its debut. A Twitter feud between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes inspired consumers to want to taste the new sandwich for themselves. But the wait only built more anticipation from customers. The chicken sandwich returned to stores in November, leading to hours-long lines at some locations.