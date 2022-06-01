Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; private survey on China's factory activity in May ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific nudged higher in Wednesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the release of a private survey on Chinese factory activity for May.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.29% while the Topix index advanced 0.64%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.25%. Australia's first-quarter gross domestic product data is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN today.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.