Wall Street veterans offer 3 trading strategies for investors worried about a recession

Countries like the U.S. and U.K. are grappling with inflation that has risen to multi-year highs as the Ukraine war has caused energy prices to spike and food prices to rise.

Talk of a recession is heating up, with Wall Street veterans flagging the rising risks of a downturn — and offering advice on how to invest during this cycle.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley said that while a recession isn't its base case, it is its bear case because the risk of one has "gone up materially."

"Needless to say there are numerous shocks hitting the economy right now that could tip us over into a recession at some point in the next 12 months," said the investment bank in a May report. It cited factors such as an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war that may push oil prices to $150, the extremely strong dollar, and crushing cost pressures on companies.

Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni, who had said in April there was a 30% chance of a recession, last week raised that figure to 40%, while Citi CEO Jane Fraser told CNBC she was convinced that Europe is headed for a recession.

Major stock indexes have posted steep declines since peaking late in 2021 and early this year, with the Nasdaq losing around 23% since the beginning of 2022. The S&P 500 has dropped about 13% in the same period.

Here's how antsy investors can ride out persistent turbulence in the stock market, according to the experts.