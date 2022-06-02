Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Australia's April trade data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed Thursday start, with Australia's April trade data expected later in the day.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,450 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,460, against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,457.89.

Australian stocks looked poised to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 7,181, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,234.