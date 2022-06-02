Social Security’s funds have a new, later-projected depletion date of 2035. How Congress may shore up the program

The clock is ticking for Congress when it comes to shoring up the Social Security trust funds, according to an annual report released on Thursday by the program's trustees.

Both Social Security and Medicare face long-term financing shortfalls, due to the fact that those programs will grow faster than gross domestic product through the mid-2030s, according to the report. One key reason for that is the rapid aging of the U.S. population.

But this year's report is slightly more optimistic than the one released in 2021.

The program's combined trust funds will be able to pay all benefits on time until 2035, one year later than projected last year, according to the report. At that time, the fund's reserves will be depleted, and the program will be able to pay 80% of scheduled benefits through tax income.

The Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which funds retirement and survivor benefits, will become depleted in 2034, also one year later than forecasted last year. At that time, 77% of scheduled benefits will be payable.

The Disability Insurance Trust Fund which pays disability benefits is now no longer expected to run out within the 75-year projection period. Last year, estimates indicated it would only be able to pay full benefits until 2057.

The new estimates for the program's funds come as experts have yet to reach a consensus on the impact the pandemic will have on its future, according to the report.

"We currently assume that the pandemic will have no net effect on our long-range projections," a fact sheet accompanying the report states.