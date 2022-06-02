Is now the time to start a side hustle? Here’s what to know

Cheerful female entrepreneur watching movie on laptop. Beautiful young woman is spending leisure time at home. She is sitting with legs crossed on sofa.

As high inflation persists, many Americans are seeing their hard-earned incomes covering fewer of the essentials.

For some, a side hustle may make a lot of sense.

If you're in a situation where your expenses outpace your income, you're putting yourself on track to spend down your savings and potentially take on debt, personal finance expert Suze Orman said on CNBC's Twitter Space conversation, "Invest with Pride: Ready. Set. Grow."

"If you don't have the money and you know that, you've got to find something else you can do," said Orman. Spending three to five hours a week doing a second job could easily make up the difference.

More from Invest in You:

Choosing a health plan that fits your budget and life

3 ways retirees can better cope with inflation

How to buy more than $10K in government I bonds

"They are paying teenage babysitters $30 an hour," she said, adding that if you did that for three hours a week for a month, that would net you an extra $400. "That all of a sudden covers your rent increase."

Define expectations

Before pursuing a side gig, people should establish their goal, whether that is to earn more money, explore a creative outlet or build skills that they aren't using in their full-time job, said Gorick Ng, author of "The Unspoken Rules."

"There is more to life than just a single W-2," he said, adding that he sees people using side hustles to fulfill many dreams from financial freedom to learning new skills or having a creative outlet.

If your goal is to make more money, a side hustle might not always make the most sense, said Paula Pant, host of the podcast "Afford Anything," during CNBC's recent Own Your Money (… Before it Owns You) event.

If your main job is in a high-paying profession, it may be a better use of your time to go for a promotion or consult within your area of expertise instead of launching a side gig that's entirely different.