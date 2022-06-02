Tiger Global drops 14% in May during the tech sell-off, pushing hedge fund's 2022 losses to over 50%

Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management suffered huge losses in May amid a tech-driven sell-off, making the hedge fund's tough 2022 even worse.

The growth-focused flagship fund at Tiger Global tumbled 14.3% in May, bringing its 2022 losses to over 50%, a source familiar with the return told CNBC's David Faber.

In the first quarter, Tiger Global doubled down on a number of tech holdings, including Snowflake, Carvana and Sea, before the market decline got uglier, according to a regulatory filing. Carvana has plummeted 77% in the second quarter so far, while Snowflake is down 44% and Sea is off by more than 30% this quarter.

The tech sector, especially unprofitable firms and richly valued software names, has taken a beating lately in the face of rising rates. Those sharp declines in tech have pushed the Nasdaq Composite down more than 23% year to date and off 26% from its all-time high.