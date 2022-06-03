Nearly half of families with kids can no longer afford enough food 5 months after child tax credit ended

Without the child tax credit, Stormy Johnson has been skipping her own meals so her kids can eat.

Johnson, 45, works as a student support specialist in Preston County Schools in Kingwood, West Virginia. Before the monthly enhanced child tax credit payments lapsed in December, she received an additional $500 each month for her two children, Violet, 15, and Tristan, 14, whom she parents alone.

Without the extra money, and with increased prices due to inflation, Johnson's budget is stretched thin.

"It's been a struggle for sure," said Johnson. "I'm just making sure that my kids have what they need, and I honestly think it's taken a toll on my health physically."

Families struggling

The child tax credit was expanded in 2021 through President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

The legislation boosted the credit to $3,000 from $2,000, with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year. Half of the credit was delivered in monthly payments, which ran from July 2021 to December 2021, in deposits of $300 for children under the age of 6 and $250 for those aged 6 to 17. Families received the second half of the credit in a lump sum when they filed taxes this year.

Now, five months after payments stopped, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Nearly half of parents who used to get the checks now say they can't afford enough food to feed their families, according to a May survey of 500 parents from Parents Together Action, a nonprofit. In addition to the increased costs of food, families are noticing rising prices of gasoline, child care and rent due to inflation, the survey showed.