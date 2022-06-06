Apple just updated its best-selling Mac — here's what it looks like now

Apple announced a new version of its MacBook Air on Monday at its annual developers conference, WWDC.

The MacBook Air is the best-selling Apple laptop, and the new design will likely boost Mac sales in the coming quarters. In recent years, the Mac product line has been growing strongly — shipments grew about 28% in 2021 versus just under 15% for the entire market, according to a Canalys estimate.

Overall, Apple's Mac line has seen increased sales both because the pandemic forced people to buy laptops to work or go to school from home, as well as the fact that Apple has been transitioning its computers to use its own chips, instead of Intel's, which has significantly increased the computers' battery life.

The new MacBook Air remains a thin and lightweight laptop at 2.7 pounds, but features a new look with a consistent thickness rather than the tapering wedge design it's been known for in recent years.