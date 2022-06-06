CNBC Pro

CrowdStrike is a buy as the macro environment becomes more uncertain, Morgan Stanley says

thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese battle-tested stocks offer 'offense and defense' in an uncertain market
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, Snowflake, Exxon, Micron & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProSlowing App Store growth could hit Apple in the near term, Morgan Stanley says
Samantha Subin
Read More