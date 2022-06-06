Another record-high Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in 2023 could put more money in retirees' wallets and impact the program's funds

Social Security beneficiaries saw the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in about 40 years in 2022, when they received a 5.9% boost to their monthly checks.

Next year, that annual adjustment may even go as high as 8%, according to early estimates. That is despite the fact the annual Social Security trustees report released last week pointed to a 3.8% bump for 2023.

"Looking at the CPI-W trends that we're seeing so far this year, it is likely we're going to have a COLA closer to 8% than 3.8%," Stephen Goss, chief actuary at the Social Security Administration, said during a briefing on the trustees report hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center last week. (CPI-W refers to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, a subset of a broader measurement for changes in prices for goods and services.)

The 3.8% COLA projection for next year in the trustees report is based on data through mid-February. However, high inflation has persisted since then, pushing the potential increase for next year higher.

"That is actually good news for the beneficiaries who are currently eligible for benefits in this year," Goss said. "They will get a relatively high increase to their benefit."

To be sure, the COLA for 2023 may fluctuate before it is formally announced later this year. One key factor to watch: inflation.

Social Security's annual COLA is determined by comparing the CPI-W data from the third quarter of the current year to the third quarter of the prior year.

Thus, the COLA for 2023 will be influenced by how inflation fares in July, August and September.